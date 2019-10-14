International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “International Seaways, Inc. is a tanker company. It provides energy transportation services for crude oil and petroleum products. The company owns and operates a fleet which includes ULCC, eight VLCCs, eight Aframaxes/LR2s, 12 Panamaxes/LR1s and 20 MR tankers. International Seaways, Inc. is headquartered in New York City. “

Shares of NYSE:INSW traded up $0.42 on Thursday, hitting $25.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 424,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,937. International Seaways has a 12 month low of $15.15 and a 12 month high of $26.50. The company has a market capitalization of $743.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.76 and a beta of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.73.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The transportation company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.03. International Seaways had a negative return on equity of 2.49% and a negative net margin of 13.98%. The company had revenue of $69.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.97 million. Equities analysts expect that International Seaways will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in International Seaways by 15.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,818,598 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,553,000 after buying an additional 241,547 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in International Seaways by 323.7% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 264,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,022,000 after buying an additional 201,928 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P boosted its stake in International Seaways by 44.6% during the second quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 474,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,007,000 after buying an additional 146,300 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in International Seaways by 1,001.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 115,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after buying an additional 105,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in International Seaways during the second quarter valued at about $1,890,000. 76.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trades. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned and operated a fleet of 48 vessels, including 13 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 6 Aframaxes, 11 Panamaxes, and 10 medium range tankers.

