International Paper (NYSE:IP) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on International Paper from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Stephens downgraded International Paper from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 24th. KeyCorp reissued a sell rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of International Paper in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup downgraded International Paper from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $53.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a $50.00 target price on International Paper and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Paper presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.40.

Shares of IP traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.13. 1,830,072 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,145,330. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.84. International Paper has a 52-week low of $36.45 and a 52-week high of $48.24.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. International Paper had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that International Paper will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This is an increase from International Paper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. International Paper’s payout ratio is 37.59%.

In other news, SVP Sharon R. Ryan sold 22,507 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total transaction of $1,012,139.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,768,083.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 45,000 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total value of $1,909,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,567,195.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in International Paper by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,455,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,405,959,000 after purchasing an additional 741,541 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in International Paper by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,820,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $858,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,362 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in International Paper by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,419,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $711,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104,748 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in International Paper by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,422,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $250,919,000 after purchasing an additional 113,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in International Paper by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,620,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $200,157,000 after buying an additional 370,194 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

About International Paper

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

