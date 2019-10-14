InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Now Covered by Analysts at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

IHG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. UBS Group downgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of IHG traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.19. The stock had a trading volume of 94,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,423. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.88. InterContinental Hotels Group has a one year low of $50.84 and a one year high of $71.02. The firm has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.15.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 117,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,863,000 after buying an additional 21,002 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $20,817,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in InterContinental Hotels Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $347,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in InterContinental Hotels Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,372,000. 8.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About InterContinental Hotels Group

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, and restaurants under the InterContinental, KIMPTON, Hotel Indigo, EVEN HOTELS, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, Holiday Inn Resort, avid, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, and InterContinental Hotels & Resorts brands.

