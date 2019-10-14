Insights Network Market Capitalization Hits $2.14 Million (INSTAR)

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 14th. Over the last week, Insights Network has traded 10.6% higher against the US dollar. Insights Network has a total market capitalization of $2.14 million and approximately $17,946.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Insights Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0148 or 0.00000176 BTC on exchanges including Bibox, Bancor Network and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Insights Network alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00043948 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00007279 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $512.41 or 0.06093674 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000409 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000278 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0977 or 0.00001162 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000059 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00042846 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000785 BTC.

Insights Network Profile

Insights Network (CRYPTO:INSTAR) is a token. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2018. Insights Network’s total supply is 229,374,136 tokens and its circulating supply is 145,103,887 tokens. Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken . The official website for Insights Network is www.insights.network . The official message board for Insights Network is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork

Insights Network Token Trading

Insights Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, IDEX and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insights Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insights Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Insights Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Insights Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insights Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.