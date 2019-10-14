Insider Selling: Rainy Mountain Royalty Corp (CVE:RMO) Senior Officer Sells 111,344 Shares of Stock

Rainy Mountain Royalty Corp (CVE:RMO) Senior Officer Robert Middleton sold 111,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.13, for a total value of C$13,918.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,353.88.

Rainy Mountain Royalty stock traded down C$0.03 on Monday, hitting C$0.10. 53,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,229. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $544,000.00 and a P/E ratio of -0.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.03. Rainy Mountain Royalty Corp has a 1 year low of C$0.10 and a 1 year high of C$0.40.

About Rainy Mountain Royalty

Rainy Mountain Royalty Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resources properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as platinum group metals. It holds properties, such as Burnswick, Marshall Lake, Max, and Seagull located in Ontario.

