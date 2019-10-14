Insider Selling: Rainy Mountain Royalty Corp (CVE:RMO) Senior Officer Sells 111,344 Shares of Stock

Rainy Mountain Royalty Corp (CVE:RMO) Senior Officer Robert Middleton sold 111,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.13, for a total value of C$13,918.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,353.88.
Rainy Mountain Royalty stock traded down C$0.03 on Monday, hitting C$0.10. 53,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,229. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $544,000.00 and a P/E ratio of -0.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.03. Rainy Mountain Royalty Corp has a 1 year low of C$0.10 and a 1 year high of C$0.40.
About Rainy Mountain Royalty
See Also: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments
Receive News & Ratings for Rainy Mountain Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rainy Mountain Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.