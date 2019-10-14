Insider Selling: Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) EVP Sells 1,534 Shares of Stock

Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 1,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.26, for a total transaction of $115,448.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,981,821.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Scott Peter Seidelmann also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 12th, Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 1,300 shares of Omnicell stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total transaction of $97,721.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:OMCL traded up $0.10 on Monday, hitting $74.44. 1,159 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,297. Omnicell, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.96 and a 1-year high of $92.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.12.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Omnicell had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $217.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on OMCL shares. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.11.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Omnicell by 5.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,566,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Omnicell by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 29,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after buying an additional 3,904 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Omnicell by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc acquired a new stake in Omnicell in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Finally, Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Omnicell by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 230,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,872,000 after purchasing an additional 22,738 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc provides medication and supply dispensing automation, central pharmacy automation, analytics software, and medication adherence solutions for the healthcare industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence. The Automation and Analytics segment offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

