Insider Selling: CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) Director Sells 8,290 Shares of Stock

CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) Director Anastasios Parafestas sold 8,290 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.68, for a total value of $237,757.20.

Anastasios Parafestas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 2nd, Anastasios Parafestas sold 10,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.94, for a total value of $309,400.00.

On Friday, October 4th, Anastasios Parafestas sold 10,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total value of $302,900.00.

On Monday, September 30th, Anastasios Parafestas sold 20,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.79, for a total value of $615,800.00.

On Thursday, September 26th, Anastasios Parafestas sold 20,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total value of $604,800.00.

On Tuesday, September 24th, Anastasios Parafestas sold 11,593 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total value of $357,064.40.

On Friday, September 20th, Anastasios Parafestas sold 50,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.48, for a total value of $1,674,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 18th, Anastasios Parafestas sold 50,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.89, for a total value of $1,694,500.00.

On Monday, September 16th, Anastasios Parafestas sold 12,977 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.55, for a total value of $461,332.35.

On Tuesday, September 10th, Anastasios Parafestas sold 20,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $684,000.00.

On Thursday, September 12th, Anastasios Parafestas sold 15,206 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.62, for a total value of $541,637.72.

Shares of CarGurus stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $29.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,125,233. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. CarGurus Inc has a 1 year low of $28.65 and a 1 year high of $49.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.87.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. CarGurus had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $145.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. CarGurus’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that CarGurus Inc will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CarGurus by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of CarGurus by 2,651.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in shares of CarGurus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of CarGurus in the 1st quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of CarGurus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on CarGurus in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Consumer Edge assumed coverage on CarGurus in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. BidaskClub upgraded CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on CarGurus to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.42.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

