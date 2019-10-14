Insider Buying: Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc (NYSE:RRTS) Insider Acquires $166,140.00 in Stock

Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc (NYSE:RRTS) insider Mary Beth Denooyer bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.69 per share, for a total transaction of $166,140.00.

Shares of RRTS traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.06. 722 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,493. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc has a 1-year low of $7.30 and a 1-year high of $23.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $365.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.73 and a 200-day moving average of $9.38.

Get Roadrunner Transportation Systems alerts:

Roadrunner Transportation Systems (NYSE:RRTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The transportation company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Roadrunner Transportation Systems had a negative net margin of 12.95% and a negative return on equity of 111.48%. The firm had revenue of $480.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Roadrunner Transportation Systems in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Roadrunner Transportation Systems in the second quarter valued at about $159,000. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan acquired a new position in Roadrunner Transportation Systems in the second quarter valued at about $611,000. Finally, SG3 Management LLC acquired a new position in Roadrunner Transportation Systems in the first quarter valued at about $11,235,000. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Roadrunner Transportation Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine raised Roadrunner Transportation Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Roadrunner Transportation Systems Company Profile

Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc provides asset-right transportation and asset-light logistics services. The company operates through three segments: Truckload & Express Services (TES), Less-than-Truckload (LTL), and Ascent Global Logistics. The TES segment provides air and ground expedite, scheduled truckload, intermodal, temperature-controlled truckload, and other truckload and logistics services; and arranges the pickup and delivery of TES freight through its 35 TES service centers in the United States.

Recommended Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Roadrunner Transportation Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roadrunner Transportation Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.