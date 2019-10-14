InsaneCoin (INSN) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $256.00

InsaneCoin (CURRENCY:INSN) traded up 5.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 14th. In the last week, InsaneCoin has traded down 29.6% against the dollar. InsaneCoin has a market capitalization of $86,222.00 and $256.00 worth of InsaneCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One InsaneCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0036 or 0.00000043 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.24 or 0.00850392 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003835 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000083 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000151 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000955 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded up 128.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000500 BTC.

InsaneCoin Coin Profile

InsaneCoin (CRYPTO:INSN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 9th, 2016. InsaneCoin’s total supply is 23,888,517 coins. The official website for InsaneCoin is insane.network . InsaneCoin’s official Twitter account is @insanecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

InsaneCoin Coin Trading

InsaneCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as InsaneCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire InsaneCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase InsaneCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

