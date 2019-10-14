Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $14.59

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc (TSE:INE)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.59 and traded as high as $16.00. Innergex Renewable Energy shares last traded at $15.80, with a volume of 242,000 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on INE shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$17.50 target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial set a C$18.50 target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$16.08.

Get Innergex Renewable Energy alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 676.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$15.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$14.59.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.13). The business had revenue of C$144.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$146.70 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Innergex Renewable Energy Inc will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. Innergex Renewable Energy’s payout ratio is 381.22%.

About Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE)

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer. It develops, owns, and operates run-of-river hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, solar photovoltaic farms, and geothermal power facilities. The company operates through five segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, Solar Power Generation, Geothermal Generation, and Site Development.

Recommended Story: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.