Infrastrata (LON:INFA) Trading Up 3%

Shares of Infrastrata PLC (LON:INFA) were up 3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.53 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.52 ($0.01), approximately 13,772,644 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 123% from the average daily volume of 6,180,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.50 ($0.01).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.82, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $7.82 million and a P/E ratio of -5.15.

About Infrastrata (LON:INFA)

InfraStrata plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gas storage company. It engages in the development of gas storage project at Islandmagee in County Antrim in Northern Ireland. The company was formerly known as Portland Gas plc and changed its name to InfraStrata plc in December 2009. InfraStrata plc was incorporated in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

