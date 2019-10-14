Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “INDUSTRIAS BACHOO began its operations in 1952 in the state of Sonora, Mexico, and has since grown into the country’s undisputed leader in poultry production and one of the wold’s top ten producer. It also produces and distributes eggs, swine and balanced feed. It is a vertically integrated company, with a nationwide distribution network and processing plants operating in conjunction with over 600 facilities located throughout Mexico. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on IBA. ValuEngine lowered Industrias Bachoco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. TheStreet raised Industrias Bachoco from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Shares of NYSE IBA traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $52.22. 2,252 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,456. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.39. Industrias Bachoco has a fifty-two week low of $37.66 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00.

Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $879.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $881.28 million. Industrias Bachoco had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 4.72%. Research analysts forecast that Industrias Bachoco will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Industrias Bachoco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Industrias Bachoco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Industrias Bachoco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $700,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Industrias Bachoco by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sagil Capital LLP grew its holdings in Industrias Bachoco by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sagil Capital LLP now owns 34,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after buying an additional 5,737 shares during the last quarter. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Industrias Bachoco Company Profile

Industrias Bachoco, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a poultry producer in Mexico and the United States. The company operates in two segment, Poultry and Others It is primarily involved in the breeding, processing, and marketing of chicken, eggs, swine, balanced animal feed, and other meat products.

