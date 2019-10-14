Industrial Services of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSA) Short Interest Update

Industrial Services of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSA) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,300 shares, an increase of 32.9% from the August 30th total of 24,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of IDSA remained flat at $$1.11 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 31,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,690. Industrial Services of America has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $2.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.14 and its 200-day moving average is $1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Industrial Services of America Company Profile

Industrial Services of America, Inc buys, processes, and markets ferrous and non-ferrous metals, and other recyclable commodities in the United States. The company processes scrap metal through its sorting, cutting, baling, and shredding operations. Its non-ferrous scrap recycling operations consist primarily of collecting, sorting, and processing various grades of copper, aluminum, and stainless steel and brass.

