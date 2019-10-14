Independent Research Analysts Give Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) a €43.00 Price Target

Independent Research set a €43.00 ($50.00) price target on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley set a €55.00 ($63.95) target price on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €62.00 ($72.09) price target on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank set a €67.00 ($77.91) price target on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Pareto Securities set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €63.52 ($73.86).

Get Hugo Boss alerts:

ETR:BOSS traded down €1.15 ($1.34) during trading hours on Friday, reaching €37.60 ($43.72). 1,271,497 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,526. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €49.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of €55.66. Hugo Boss has a 52 week low of €43.76 ($50.88) and a 52 week high of €67.30 ($78.26). The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.95.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers businesswear, casual outfits, athleisurewear, and eveningwear; and shoes and accessories, as well as licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

See Also: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Hugo Boss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugo Boss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.