Independent Bank Co.(MI) (IBCP) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

10/12/2019 – Independent Bank Co.(MI) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/10/2019 – Independent Bank Co.(MI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Independent Bank Corporation is a bank holding company. Its subsidiary banks principally serve rural and suburban communities located across Michigan’s Lower Peninsula. The Banks emphasize service and convenience as a principal means of competing in the delivery of financial services. “

10/2/2019 – Independent Bank Co.(MI) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/1/2019 – Independent Bank Co.(MI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Independent Bank Corporation is a bank holding company. Its subsidiary banks principally serve rural and suburban communities located across Michigan’s Lower Peninsula. The Banks emphasize service and convenience as a principal means of competing in the delivery of financial services. “

9/24/2019 – Independent Bank Co.(MI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Independent Bank Corporation is a bank holding company. Its subsidiary banks principally serve rural and suburban communities located across Michigan’s Lower Peninsula. The Banks emphasize service and convenience as a principal means of competing in the delivery of financial services. “

9/24/2019 – Independent Bank Co.(MI) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/17/2019 – Independent Bank Co.(MI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Independent Bank Corporation is a bank holding company. Its subsidiary banks principally serve rural and suburban communities located across Michigan’s Lower Peninsula. The Banks emphasize service and convenience as a principal means of competing in the delivery of financial services. “

9/12/2019 – Independent Bank Co.(MI) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

9/10/2019 – Independent Bank Co.(MI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Independent Bank Corporation is a bank holding company. Its subsidiary banks principally serve rural and suburban communities located across Michigan’s Lower Peninsula. The Banks emphasize service and convenience as a principal means of competing in the delivery of financial services. “

8/31/2019 – Independent Bank Co.(MI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Independent Bank Corporation is a bank holding company. Its subsidiary banks principally serve rural and suburban communities located across Michigan’s Lower Peninsula. The Banks emphasize service and convenience as a principal means of competing in the delivery of financial services. “

8/24/2019 – Independent Bank Co.(MI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Independent Bank Corporation is a bank holding company. Its subsidiary banks principally serve rural and suburban communities located across Michigan’s Lower Peninsula. The Banks emphasize service and convenience as a principal means of competing in the delivery of financial services. “

Shares of IBCP stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,290. Independent Bank Co has a 52 week low of $18.94 and a 52 week high of $24.67. The company has a market cap of $483.19 million, a PE ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $40.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.62 million. Independent Bank Co.(MI) had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 12.35%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Co will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 136.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 2,542 shares during the last quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $190,096,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses in Michigan. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machines, and Internet and mobile banking services.

