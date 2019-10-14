Incent (INCNT) Trading 6.4% Lower Over Last Week

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 14th. In the last seven days, Incent has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar. One Incent token can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00001623 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin, Tidex, Liqui and Bittrex. Incent has a market cap of $6.23 million and approximately $10,126.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003482 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012040 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.26 or 0.00218719 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $86.87 or 0.01040628 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000762 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00030385 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00088947 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Incent Token Profile

Incent’s total supply is 46,016,596 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,016,571 tokens. The official website for Incent is www.incentloyalty.com . Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here

Incent Token Trading

Incent can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Liqui, Bittrex, Livecoin and Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Incent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Incent using one of the exchanges listed above.

