IMV (NYSE:IMV) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IMV (NYSE:IMV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IMV Inc. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. Its proprietary drug development platform provides a patented delivery formulation which enables controlled and prolonged exposure of antigens to the immune system. The company’s pipeline consists of DPX-Survivac, DPX-E7 and DPX-RSV which are in clinical stage. IMV Inc. is based in Halifax, Canada. “

IMV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright set a $11.50 price objective on shares of IMV and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Raymond James set a $10.00 price objective on shares of IMV and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.81.

Shares of IMV traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.78. The stock had a trading volume of 3,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,215. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.29. IMV has a one year low of $2.25 and a one year high of $7.07.

IMV (NYSE:IMV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.07 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMV. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of IMV by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 88,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 13,228 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of IMV by 260.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 65,300 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IMV in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of IMV by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 98,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 3,453 shares during the period.

About IMV

IMV, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cancer immunotherapies and infectious disease vaccines. The firm’s patented platform, DepoVax, provides controlled and prolonged exposure of antigens and adjuvant to the immune system. The company was founded by Warwick Kimmins and Brian Lowe on March 28, 2000 and is headquartered in Halifax, Canada.

