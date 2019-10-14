IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) Price Target Raised to $59.00

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

INFO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of IHS Markit from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of IHS Markit in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IHS Markit presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $69.58.

NYSE INFO traded down $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $68.15. 823,290 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,854,541. IHS Markit has a 12 month low of $44.52 and a 12 month high of $68.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.67. The stock has a market cap of $27.39 billion, a PE ratio of 34.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.79.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The business services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.14. IHS Markit had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that IHS Markit will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Todd S. Hyatt sold 25,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total value of $1,619,699.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 217,600 shares in the company, valued at $13,830,656. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in IHS Markit by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,516,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,517,972,000 after acquiring an additional 715,586 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in IHS Markit by 2.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,402,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,554,912,000 after acquiring an additional 627,522 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its holdings in IHS Markit by 1.0% in the second quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 18,697,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,191,388,000 after acquiring an additional 181,115 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in IHS Markit by 4.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,470,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $603,475,000 after acquiring an additional 395,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in IHS Markit by 24.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,222,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $447,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591,992 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

