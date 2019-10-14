ICON (ICX) Trading 0.3% Higher This Week

ICON (CURRENCY:ICX) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 14th. ICON has a total market capitalization of $86.66 million and approximately $29.07 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ICON coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00002086 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, Bithumb, Gate.io and Allbit. In the last week, ICON has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003567 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012039 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.51 or 0.00221580 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $86.93 or 0.01040255 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000782 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00030909 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00011255 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00090734 BTC.

About ICON

ICON (CRYPTO:ICX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 800,460,000 coins and its circulating supply is 497,284,812 coins. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here . ICON’s official website is www.icon.foundation . The Reddit community for ICON is /r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling ICON

ICON can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb, HitBTC, OKEx, Bitbns, Binance, Upbit, Rfinex, OOOBTC, IDEX, COSS, Huobi, CoinTiger, Allbit, Hotbit, ABCC, Gate.io and DragonEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

