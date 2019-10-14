Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Price Target Raised to $27.00

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) had its price objective upped by Deutsche Bank from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Deutsche Bank currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. DA Davidson lowered shares of Ichor from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ichor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Cowen lowered shares of Ichor from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ichor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Ichor and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.38.

Get Ichor alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ICHR traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 770,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,097. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. Ichor has a 1 year low of $14.23 and a 1 year high of $27.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $547.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 2.79.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). Ichor had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $139.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Ichor will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 15,338 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.18, for a total value of $355,534.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 56,475 shares in the company, valued at $1,309,090.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ICHR. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Ichor in the second quarter worth approximately $98,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ichor by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ichor by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Ichor by 83.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ichor by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 5,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising electroplating and cleaning.

Featured Story: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Ichor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ichor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.