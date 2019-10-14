IBI Group (TSE:IBG) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $5.04

Shares of IBI Group Inc (TSE:IBG) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.04 and traded as low as $4.71. IBI Group shares last traded at $4.73, with a volume of 12,700 shares traded.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$7.50 price target on shares of IBI Group in a research report on Monday, August 12th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of IBI Group from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

The firm has a market cap of $147.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 437.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.90 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.04.

IBI Group (TSE:IBG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$96.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$93.82 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IBI Group Inc will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IBI Group news, Director Michael Joseph Nobrega purchased 6,200 shares of IBI Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$5.01 per share, with a total value of C$31,049.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$125,200. Also, insider IBI Group Management Partnership purchased 5,000 shares of IBI Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$5.07 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,336.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 437,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,218,653.25. Insiders have bought 22,700 shares of company stock worth $114,136 in the last three months.

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

