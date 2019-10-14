IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) PT Raised to $365.00

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) had its price target upped by analysts at Bank of America from $340.00 to $365.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 60.49% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen set a $315.00 price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Guggenheim raised IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IAC/InterActiveCorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.37.

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

IAC traded up $0.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $227.43. 171,140 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 934,593. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a fifty-two week low of $158.29 and a fifty-two week high of $268.72. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $235.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.04. The company has a market capitalization of $18.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.69 and a beta of 0.90.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.27. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Glenn Schiffman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.72, for a total value of $256,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gregg Winiarski sold 73,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.54, for a total value of $18,612,117.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 206,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,315,950.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 185,781 shares of company stock valued at $46,305,995 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 119.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

About IAC/InterActiveCorp

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

Further Reading: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.