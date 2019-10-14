HV Bancorp (NASDAQ:HVBC) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of HV Bancorp (NASDAQ:HVBC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded HV Bancorp from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th.

HVBC stock remained flat at $$14.87 during trading on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.13. HV Bancorp has a one year low of $14.25 and a one year high of $16.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $33.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.74 and a beta of 0.05.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in HV Bancorp stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in HV Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HVBC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.08% of HV Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing. 18.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HV Bancorp Company Profile

HV Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Huntingdon Valley Bank that provides various financial products and services to individuals and businesses. Its deposit products include NOW, money market, savings, and checking accounts, as well as demand deposits and certificates of deposit; and loan portfolio comprises one-to-four family residential real estate, commercial real estate, home equity, commercial business, construction, and consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit.

