Huntsworth (LON:HNT) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Huntsworth (LON:HNT) in a research note released on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on HNT. Liberum Capital assumed coverage on shares of Huntsworth in a report on Monday, September 30th. They set a buy rating and a GBX 120 ($1.57) target price for the company. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating on shares of Huntsworth in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 135 ($1.76) target price on shares of Huntsworth in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Huntsworth has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 136 ($1.78).

Shares of LON HNT traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 90 ($1.18). The company had a trading volume of 184,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,000. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 90 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 92.91. Huntsworth has a 1 year low of GBX 76.60 ($1.00) and a 1 year high of GBX 121.50 ($1.59). The stock has a market cap of $325.67 million and a P/E ratio of 28.13.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.75 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.84%. Huntsworth’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.63%.

In related news, insider Neil Jones sold 45,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 99 ($1.29), for a total transaction of £44,649 ($58,341.83).

About Huntsworth

Huntsworth plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare and communications company in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four divisions: Medical, Marketing, Immersive, and Communications. The Medical division provides scientific strategy and communications, publications planning and delivery, specialized medical writing, medical education, and payer and value communications services, as well as support services for internal medical teams.

