HUGO BOSS AG/S (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Lowered to “Sector Perform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of HUGO BOSS AG/S (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HSBC cut HUGO BOSS AG/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Pareto Securities cut HUGO BOSS AG/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine cut HUGO BOSS AG/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get HUGO BOSS AG/S alerts:

Shares of HUGO BOSS AG/S stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,408. HUGO BOSS AG/S has a 12-month low of $8.49 and a 12-month high of $15.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.38.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers businesswear, casual outfits, athleisurewear, and eveningwear; and shoes and accessories, as well as licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

Read More: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for HUGO BOSS AG/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUGO BOSS AG/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.