HSBC Analysts Give Takeaway.com (AMS:TKWY) a €95.00 Price Target

HSBC set a €95.00 ($110.47) price target on Takeaway.com (AMS:TKWY) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on TKWY. Deutsche Bank set a €77.00 ($89.53) target price on shares of Takeaway.com and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €81.00 ($94.19) target price on shares of Takeaway.com and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays set a €88.00 ($102.33) target price on shares of Takeaway.com and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €88.00 ($102.33) target price on shares of Takeaway.com and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €91.00 ($105.81) target price on shares of Takeaway.com and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Takeaway.com presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €77.82 ($90.49).

See Also: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Takeaway.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takeaway.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.