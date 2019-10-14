HSBC Analysts Give SAP (ETR:SAP) a €135.00 Price Target

SAP (ETR:SAP) has been given a €135.00 ($156.98) price target by HSBC in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. HSBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.92% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a €120.00 ($139.53) price target on shares of SAP and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Independent Research set a €128.00 ($148.84) price objective on shares of SAP and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Warburg Research set a €145.00 ($168.60) price objective on shares of SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley set a €115.00 ($133.72) price objective on shares of SAP and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €115.00 ($133.72) price objective on shares of SAP and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €122.35 ($142.26).

Get SAP alerts:

Shares of SAP stock traded down €1.20 ($1.40) during midday trading on Monday, reaching €114.48 ($133.12). The company had a trading volume of 1,440,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,430,000. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.56. The company has a market capitalization of $142.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €107.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of €110.10. SAP has a 1-year low of €83.95 ($97.62) and a 1-year high of €125.00 ($145.35).

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

Featured Article: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.