HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Acquired by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 30.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 59,555 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,832 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in HP were worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of HP by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,390,859 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $396,194,000 after purchasing an additional 313,469 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group grew its stake in shares of HP by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 6,050 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of HP by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 23,735 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,392 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of HP by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 195,969 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $4,074,000 after purchasing an additional 9,628 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of HP by 378.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,034 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other HP news, insider Dion J. Weisler sold 437,171 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $7,873,449.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

HPQ traded up $0.29 on Monday, hitting $16.53. 415,122 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,348,416. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.93 and a fifty-two week high of $25.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.56. The stock has a market cap of $24.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.42.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The computer maker reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. HP had a net margin of 7.18% and a negative return on equity of 265.02%. The company had revenue of $14.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HPQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of HP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of HP from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. UBS Group cut shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.73.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

