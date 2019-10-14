Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Howard Hughes Corporation operates as a real estate company engaged in the development of master planned communities and other strategic real estate development opportunities across the United States. The Company operates its business in two lines of business: Master Planned Communities and Strategic Development. Its Master Planned Communities segment consists of the development and sale of residential and commercial land, primarily in large-scale projects in and around Columbia, Maryland; Houston, Texas; and Las Vegas, Nevada. Its Strategic Development segment is made up of near, medium and long-term real estate properties and development projects. Howard Hughes Corporation is headquartered in Wacker Drive, Chicago. “

HHC traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $122.14. 43,801 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,333. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.53 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $127.82 and its 200 day moving average is $118.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Howard Hughes has a one year low of $89.51 and a one year high of $135.42.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. The company had revenue of $431.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.43 million. Howard Hughes had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 3.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Howard Hughes will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Howard Hughes by 75.0% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Howard Hughes during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Howard Hughes during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Howard Hughes by 102.8% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Howard Hughes during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

About Howard Hughes

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns 15 retail, 28 office, 8 multi-family, and 4 hospitality properties, as well as 10 other operating assets and investments primarily located and around The Woodlands, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; New York, New York; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawai’i.

