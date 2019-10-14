HiCoin Price Hits $0.0003 on Top Exchanges (XHI)

HiCoin (CURRENCY:XHI) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 14th. HiCoin has a total market cap of $1.11 million and approximately $263.00 worth of HiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HiCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including C-CEX and YoBit. In the last week, HiCoin has traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Universe (UNI) traded up 119.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000153 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Pandacoin (PND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About HiCoin

HiCoin (XHI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 25th, 2015. HiCoin’s total supply is 10,000,244,678 coins and its circulating supply is 4,434,602,828 coins. The official website for HiCoin is xhicoin.com . HiCoin’s official Twitter account is @xhicoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

HiCoin Coin Trading

HiCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and C-CEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HiCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

