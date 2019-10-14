Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (NYSE:HLF) Short Interest Update

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (NYSE:HLF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,100,000 shares, a decline of 10.2% from the August 30th total of 6,790,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,630,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days. Approximately 4.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of HLF traded down $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $38.80. 19,625 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,015,981. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.18. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 0.48. Herbalife Nutrition has a twelve month low of $33.62 and a twelve month high of $61.77.

Get Herbalife Nutrition alerts:

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 58.68% and a net margin of 6.05%. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Herbalife Nutrition will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,592,000. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,024,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,900,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $731,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 632.9% during the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 377,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,158,000 after purchasing an additional 326,313 shares during the period. 92.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Pi Financial raised shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $8.75 to $12.75 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Herbalife Nutrition from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.25.

Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. develops and sells nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides science-based products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition.

Featured Story: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Herbalife Nutrition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herbalife Nutrition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.