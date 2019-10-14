Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub cut shares of Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Helen of Troy from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Helen of Troy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Helen of Troy from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $179.50.

Get Helen of Troy alerts:

Shares of HELE stock traded down $1.11 on Thursday, reaching $153.75. The stock had a trading volume of 192,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,541. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $153.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.57. Helen of Troy has a 12 month low of $108.31 and a 12 month high of $169.25.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $414.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.55 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 18.80%. Helen of Troy’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Helen of Troy will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HELE. Sciencast Management LP raised its holdings in Helen of Troy by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in Helen of Troy by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 4,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Helen of Troy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Helen of Troy by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Helen of Troy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. 93.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, and shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

Recommended Story: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.