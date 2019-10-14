Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub cut shares of Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Helen of Troy from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Helen of Troy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Helen of Troy from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $179.50.
Shares of HELE stock traded down $1.11 on Thursday, reaching $153.75. The stock had a trading volume of 192,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,541. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $153.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.57. Helen of Troy has a 12 month low of $108.31 and a 12 month high of $169.25.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HELE. Sciencast Management LP raised its holdings in Helen of Troy by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in Helen of Troy by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 4,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Helen of Troy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Helen of Troy by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Helen of Troy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. 93.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Helen of Troy Company Profile
Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, and shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.
