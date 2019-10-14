HCP (NYSE:HCP) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

HCP (NYSE:HCP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $39.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.82% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “HCP has entered into an agreement with Brookdale to acquire interest in 12 continuing care retirement community (CCRCs) and transition management of these assets to Life Care Services. This will reduce Brookdale’s concentration in the company's portfolio and be slightly accretive to earnings. Its debt rating was also upgraded by Fitch Ratings to BBB+. Notably, the company’s concerted efforts to strengthen its life-science, senior housing and medical-office segments through acquisitions is expected to drive long-term growth. Shares of HCP have outperformed its industry, over the past six months. However, the dilutive impact on earnings in the near term from large-scale asset disposals is unavoidable. In addition, choppy senior housing fundamentals and rise in new supply are likely to hurt HCP’s results in the upcoming period.”

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank set a $38.00 target price on shares of HCP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of HCP from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of HCP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of HCP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of HCP from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HCP has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.10.

NYSE HCP traded up $0.16 on Monday, hitting $36.51. 460,972 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,166,099. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. HCP has a 1-year low of $24.47 and a 1-year high of $36.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 0.23.

HCP (NYSE:HCP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.46). HCP had a net margin of 53.57% and a return on equity of 15.54%. The firm had revenue of $489.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that HCP will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Thomas Klaritch sold 35,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $1,261,204.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 230,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,303,654.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in HCP by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 49,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 4,847 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in shares of HCP by 1.4% during the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 25,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd grew its holdings in shares of HCP by 4.4% during the third quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 418,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,864,000 after buying an additional 17,582 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of HCP by 11.3% during the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 227,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,107,000 after buying an additional 23,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of HCP by 28.9% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 12,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 2,706 shares in the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HCP Company Profile

HCP, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. HCP owns a large-scale portfolio primarily diversified across life science, medical office and senior housing. Recognized as a global leader in sustainability, HCP has been a publicly-traded company since 1985 and was the first healthcare REIT selected to the S&P 500 index.

