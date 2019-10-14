HC Wainwright Analysts Give Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) a $2.00 Price Target

HC Wainwright set a $2.00 price target on Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) in a research report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CODX. Maxim Group set a $2.00 target price on Co-Diagnostics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Co-Diagnostics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ CODX traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.05. 28,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 755,090. Co-Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $0.69 and a twelve month high of $3.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.02.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter. Co-Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 7,369.12% and a negative return on equity of 267.08%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Co-Diagnostics stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Co-Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:CODX) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,002 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.76% of Co-Diagnostics worth $107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 5.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Co-Diagnostics Company Profile

Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, intends to manufacture and sell reagents used for diagnostic tests that function via the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It also intends to sell diagnostic equipment from other manufacturers as self-contained lab systems. Co-Diagnostics, Inc was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

