Harvest Capital Credit Corp (NASDAQ:HCAP) to Issue Dividend of $0.08

Harvest Capital Credit Corp (NASDAQ:HCAP) declared a dividend on Friday, August 9th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, October 24th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 16th.

Harvest Capital Credit has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.0% annually over the last three years. Harvest Capital Credit has a payout ratio of 100.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Harvest Capital Credit to earn $0.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 98.0%.

Shares of HCAP stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,351. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.26. Harvest Capital Credit has a 52 week low of $9.31 and a 52 week high of $11.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 10.39 and a current ratio of 10.39. The company has a market cap of $60.03 million, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.67.

Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The investment management company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). Harvest Capital Credit had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 16.14%. The business had revenue of $2.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Harvest Capital Credit will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Harvest Capital Credit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th.

In other news, CEO Joseph A. Jolson bought 6,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.85 per share, with a total value of $62,980.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joseph A. Jolson bought 6,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.85 per share, with a total value of $59,868.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $197,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 40,440 shares of company stock valued at $396,584 over the last ninety days. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Harvest Capital Credit

Harvest Capital Credit Corporation is a business development company providing structured credit to small businesses and specializing in leveraged buyouts, add-on acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth financings and debt refinancing investments. It prefers to invest in North America-based companies.

