Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 27.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 64,284 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 24,320 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 39.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,238,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $21,330,000 after buying an additional 347,900 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 10,585.9% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,839 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 6,775 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 244.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,027,579 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,915,000 after buying an additional 1,438,360 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 113.7% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 499,013 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,593,000 after buying an additional 265,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 2.7% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 72,853 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.30. 95,341 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,243,202. Hanesbrands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.57 and a fifty-two week high of $19.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 63.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Hanesbrands’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HBI. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hanesbrands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.56.

In related news, insider Joia M. Johnson bought 7,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.97 per share, with a total value of $99,187.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 115,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,618,145.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gerald Evans bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.74 per share, with a total value of $147,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,655,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,407,671.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

