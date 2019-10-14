Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) Shares Gap Down to $2.79

Shares of Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.86, but opened at $2.79. Gulfport Energy shares last traded at $2.73, with a volume of 3,079,911 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gulfport Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.25 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Gulfport Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Williams Capital downgraded shares of Gulfport Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gulfport Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Gulfport Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.22.

Get Gulfport Energy alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $436.00 million, a P/E ratio of 1.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.75.

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $459.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.43 million. Gulfport Energy had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 33.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gulfport Energy Co. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Gulfport Energy news, CEO David M. Wood acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.44 per share, with a total value of $97,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,005,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,453,295.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Quentin R. Hicks acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.38 per share, for a total transaction of $35,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $35,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPOR. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in Gulfport Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Gulfport Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gulfport Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gulfport Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Gulfport Energy by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 24,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the period. 97.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gulfport Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:GPOR)

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in North America. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 241,000 gross acres primarily in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP that comprise leasehold interests in approximately 66,000 gross surface acres located in Oklahoma.

Featured Story: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Gulfport Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulfport Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.