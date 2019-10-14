Guggenheim Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST)

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Guggenheim in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on COST. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $298.10. 66,623 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,387,929. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.35, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $290.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $266.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.01. Costco Wholesale has a twelve month low of $189.51 and a twelve month high of $307.34.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 3rd. The retailer reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $47.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 25.00%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.36 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Costco Wholesale will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 5,976 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.06, for a total value of $1,781,206.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,733,140.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 171.7% during the third quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 125 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 88.6% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 41.0% during the second quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 141 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 71.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

