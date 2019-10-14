Guggenheim Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST)

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Guggenheim in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on COST. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.13.
Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $298.10. 66,623 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,387,929. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.35, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $290.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $266.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.01. Costco Wholesale has a twelve month low of $189.51 and a twelve month high of $307.34.
In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 5,976 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.06, for a total value of $1,781,206.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,733,140.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 171.7% during the third quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 125 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 88.6% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 41.0% during the second quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 141 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 71.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Costco Wholesale Company Profile
Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.
