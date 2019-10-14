Green Brick Partners Inc (NASDAQ:GRBK) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Green Brick Partners Inc (NASDAQ:GRBK) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.14.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Green Brick Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. BidaskClub cut Green Brick Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Green Brick Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 23rd.

In related news, CAO Summer Loveland sold 5,300 shares of Green Brick Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total transaction of $56,339.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,371.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 52.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. purchased a new stake in Green Brick Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $700,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Green Brick Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Green Brick Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $240,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Green Brick Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Green Brick Partners by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,204,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,006,000 after buying an additional 45,698 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GRBK stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.20. The stock had a trading volume of 50,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,663. Green Brick Partners has a 12-month low of $6.65 and a 12-month high of $10.99. The company has a market cap of $517.65 million, a P/E ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.36. The company has a current ratio of 8.93, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $183.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.00 million. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 7.66%. Research analysts anticipate that Green Brick Partners will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in Builder Operations and Land Development segments. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

