Great Western Mining (LON:GWMO) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.15

Great Western Mining Co. Plc (LON:GWMO)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.15 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.16 ($0.00), with a volume of 629000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.16 ($0.00).

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80.

Great Western Mining Company Profile (LON:GWMO)

Great Western Mining Corporation PLC engages in the exploration and mining of mineral properties in the United States, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. The company explores for copper, silver, gold, and other minerals. It holds interests in 896 claims covering a total area of 73 square kilometers located in the mineral county, Nevada.

