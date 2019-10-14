Grana y Montero SAA (NYSE:GRAM) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.46

Grana y Montero SAA (NYSE:GRAM) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.46 and traded as low as $2.32. Grana y Montero SAA shares last traded at $2.33, with a volume of 2,101 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have issued reports on GRAM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grana y Montero SAA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Grana y Montero SAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.02. The company has a market capitalization of $406.46 million, a PE ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 0.26.

Grana y Montero SAA (NYSE:GRAM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $487.10 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Grana y Montero SAA stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Grana y Montero SAA (NYSE:GRAM) by 134.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,544 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,037 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.15% of Grana y Montero SAA worth $616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 8.39% of the company’s stock.

Grana y Montero SAA Company Profile (NYSE:GRAM)

Graña y Montero SAA., together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering and construction, infrastructure, and real estate businesses in Peru, Chile, and Colombia. The company operates through Engineering and Construction, Infrastructure, Real Estate, and Technical Services segments. The Engineering and Construction segment provides traditional engineering services, such as structural, civil, and design engineering; and services ranging from architectural planning to advanced specialties comprising process design, simulation, and environmental services.

