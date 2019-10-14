Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Research Coverage Started at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial started coverage on shares of Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) in a report issued on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating on shares of Gran Tierra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Canaccord Genuity set a $4.00 price target on shares of Gran Tierra Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gran Tierra Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Gran Tierra Energy in a research note on Thursday. They set a sector perform rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $3.67.

Shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $1.14. 43,289 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,853,851. Gran Tierra Energy has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $3.63.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $157.99 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Brooke N. Wade acquired 185,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.44 per share, with a total value of $266,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 260,200 shares in the company, valued at $374,688. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Gmt Capital Corp acquired 440,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.34 per share, for a total transaction of $590,672.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 76,361,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,324,391.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 830,800 shares of company stock worth $1,119,472.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Luminus Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gran Tierra Energy by 19.2% during the second quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 27,815,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,996,000 after buying an additional 4,486,398 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Gran Tierra Energy by 2.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,477,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,429,000 after buying an additional 258,800 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Gran Tierra Energy by 3.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,959,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,017,000 after buying an additional 453,966 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Gran Tierra Energy by 11.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,456,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,675,000 after buying an additional 575,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Gran Tierra Energy by 74.7% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,422,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,117,000 after buying an additional 2,318,336 shares in the last quarter.

About Gran Tierra Energy

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia. As of December 31, 2018, the company had total proved undeveloped reserves of 17.3 million barrels of oil equivalent. Gran Tierra Energy Inc was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

