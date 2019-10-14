GoldMint (MNTP) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $170.00

GoldMint (CURRENCY:MNTP) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 14th. One GoldMint coin can now be bought for $0.27 or 0.00003290 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin, IDEX, YoBit and Bancor Network. GoldMint has a total market cap of $521,764.00 and $170.00 worth of GoldMint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, GoldMint has traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get GoldMint alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003511 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012140 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00218896 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $86.20 or 0.01040896 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000766 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00030609 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00088833 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About GoldMint

GoldMint’s launch date was August 15th, 2017. GoldMint’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,914,997 coins. The official message board for GoldMint is blog.goldmint.io . The official website for GoldMint is www.goldmint.io . The Reddit community for GoldMint is /r/goldmintio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoldMint’s official Twitter account is @goldmint_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

GoldMint Coin Trading

GoldMint can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, YoBit, Bancor Network and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldMint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldMint should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoldMint using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GoldMint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GoldMint and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.