Golden Bull Ltd (NASDAQ:DNJR) Short Interest Update

Golden Bull Ltd (NASDAQ:DNJR) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 80,700 shares, an increase of 44.6% from the August 30th total of 55,800 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 183,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:DNJR remained flat at $$0.45 during trading on Monday. 29,905 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,947. Golden Bull has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $13.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.51 and its 200 day moving average is $3.37.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Golden Bull stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Golden Bull Ltd (NASDAQ:DNJR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 113,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.74% of Golden Bull at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.27% of the company’s stock.

Golden Bull Limited operates as an online finance marketplace company in the People's Republic of China. The company's online marketplace connects individual lenders with individual and small business borrowers for short-term loans. It also provides investment and financing consultancy, and technical services.

