Gold Standard Ventures (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Gold Standard Ventures Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 78,241 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the previous session’s volume of 376,410 shares.The stock last traded at $0.89 and had previously closed at $0.82.

GSV has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Gold Standard Ventures from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. B. Riley set a $2.00 target price on shares of Gold Standard Ventures and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gold Standard Ventures from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 25th.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.96.

Gold Standard Ventures (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01).

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSV. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Gold Standard Ventures by 15.4% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 273,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 36,400 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Gold Standard Ventures by 66.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Gold Standard Ventures by 27.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,084,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 454,694 shares in the last quarter.

Gold Standard Ventures Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV)

Gold Standard Ventures Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold-bearing mineral resource properties in Nevada, the United States. Its flagship property is the Railroad-Pinion project covering approximately 53,569 gross acres of land in Elko County, Nevada.

