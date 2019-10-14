Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) Shares Bought by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,875 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned 0.20% of Gladstone Capital worth $562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Gladstone Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in Gladstone Capital by 115.2% during the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 9,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gladstone Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Gladstone Capital by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 18,603 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 7,085 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gladstone Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Gladstone Capital from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Gladstone Capital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Gladstone Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

GLAD traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.72. The company had a trading volume of 35,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,542. The company has a market cap of $284.40 million, a PE ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.50 and a 200-day moving average of $9.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. Gladstone Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $6.41 and a 1-year high of $9.83.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The investment management company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21. Gladstone Capital had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $12.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.42 million. Research analysts forecast that Gladstone Capital Co. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 21st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.64%. Gladstone Capital’s payout ratio is 98.82%.

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a private equity and a venture capital fund specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, debt investments in senior loans, second lien loans, senior subordinated loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

