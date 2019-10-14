GIVAUDAN SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Earns Sell Rating from Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated their sell rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets restated a neutral rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America restated a buy rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Baader Bank restated a buy rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold.

GVDNY stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.65. The company had a trading volume of 19,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,165. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.49. GIVAUDAN SA/ADR has a 52 week low of $44.90 and a 52 week high of $58.00.

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fragrance and flavor products to the food, beverage, consumer goods, and fragrance and cosmetics industries worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance and Flavour. The Fragrance division provides fragrance ingredients and active beauty products; fine fragrances, such as signature fragrances and line extensions; and fragrances for use in fabric and personal care, hair and skin care, household and air care, and oral care products.

