Genprex Inc (NASDAQ:GNPX) Short Interest Up 13.4% in September

Genprex Inc (NASDAQ:GNPX) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 46,400 shares, an increase of 13.4% from the August 30th total of 40,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GNPX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genprex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Genprex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNPX traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.51. 1,676 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,830. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.27. Genprex has a one year low of $0.43 and a one year high of $2.26. The stock has a market cap of $7.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.45.

Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Genprex will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Genprex stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genprex Inc (NASDAQ:GNPX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 31,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.20% of Genprex as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 12.85% of the company’s stock.

Genprex Company Profile

Genprex, Inc operates as a clinical-stage gene therapy company. It engages in developing a new approach for treating cancer based on its novel proprietary technology platform, including initial product candidate, Oncoprex immunogene therapy. Oncoprex, which has a multimodal mechanism of action whereby it interrupts cell signaling pathways that cause replication and proliferation of cancer cells, re-establishes pathways for apoptosis in cancer cells, and modulates the immune response against cancer cells.

