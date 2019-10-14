Generac (NYSE:GNRC) PT Set at $80.00 by Canaccord Genuity

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) has been given a $80.00 target price by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 4.01% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GNRC. Zacks Investment Research cut Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Generac in a report on Monday, September 16th. ValuEngine cut Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Generac from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, July 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.60.

Get Generac alerts:

Shares of GNRC stock traded up $0.85 on Thursday, hitting $83.34. The company had a trading volume of 484,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,990. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Generac has a twelve month low of $45.43 and a twelve month high of $88.22.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $541.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.96 million. Generac had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 12.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Generac will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Russell S. Minick sold 10,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.91, for a total value of $763,342.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,828,755.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Erik Wilde sold 7,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.44, for a total value of $542,015.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,842.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Generac in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Generac in the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Generac in the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. Factorial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Generac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. purchased a new stake in Generac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. 96.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

See Also: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.