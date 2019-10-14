GameCredits Price Hits $0.0221 (GAME)

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 14th. GameCredits has a market cap of $1.55 million and approximately $50,718.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GameCredits coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0221 or 0.00000266 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex, Coinrail, Bittrex and YoBit. In the last seven days, GameCredits has traded down 29.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About GameCredits

GameCredits is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2015. GameCredits’ total supply is 69,836,100 coins. The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GameCredits’ official website is gamecredits.com . GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling GameCredits

GameCredits can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, YoBit, Bittrex, Poloniex, Livecoin, Upbit, Cryptopia, Crex24, Coinrail and BitBay. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GameCredits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GameCredits using one of the exchanges listed above.

